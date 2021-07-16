“Healing begins with what I eat,” says Holly emphatically. “We live in a region where I know who raises my food. They are my neighbors. It doesn’t get better than that.”

Holly Tourdot, from Madeline Island, is a new Farm-to-Patient program participant this season. A gifted artist and storyteller, Holly beautifully illustrates the linkage of our regional farm-to-fork connection in words and pictures in her recently published Madeline Island Locally Grown and Locally Harvested 2021 calendar. Aa a community-minded fresh veggie champion, Holly recognizes the role food plays in her whole health — making her a perfect fit for our Farm-to-Patient program.

