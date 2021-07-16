“Healing begins with what I eat,” says Holly emphatically. “We live in a region where I know who raises my food. They are my neighbors. It doesn’t get better than that.”
Holly Tourdot, from Madeline Island, is a new Farm-to-Patient program participant this season. A gifted artist and storyteller, Holly beautifully illustrates the linkage of our regional farm-to-fork connection in words and pictures in her recently published Madeline Island Locally Grown and Locally Harvested 2021 calendar. Aa a community-minded fresh veggie champion, Holly recognizes the role food plays in her whole health — making her a perfect fit for our Farm-to-Patient program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.