Isaac Hasskamp

Isaac Hasskamp

 Contributed photo

Isaac Hasskamp recently earned his 100-straight while schooling for the Ashland-Washburn Trap Team. Isaac is shown with his 100 patch and 100 clay birds. Isaac was shooting at Sports Hollow Ashland.

Information provided by Ashland-Washburn Trap Team

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments