Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&