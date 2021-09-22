...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle thirties will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota inland from Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Though it was mid-September, the author and others found Madeline Island's waters refreshing amid an unseasonable warm spell. (Contributed photo)
Fall is a great time to get out and explore, especially that sweet spot between summer tourist season and peak color when the roads and trails are jammed with other explorers. So this past week seemed like a good time to check out what for me was a brand new opportunity to visit a local landmark. While plenty of people around the Northland and Upper Midwest are familiar with Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island, I think it's fun to get a first-timer's perspective on this beautiful and unusual spot.
Madeline Island is accessible by ferry when the water is open, and while this may be an obstacle for many folks looking for an easy day trip, the boat ride is also part of the adventure. Big Bay is easily found six miles north of the town of La Pointe by following the signs from the ferry dock. It's a popular camping destination and offers both electric hookups and - my choice on this trip - secluded, wooded walk-in sites away from the main camp area. They have wheeled carts to haul all your stuff so you can still bring all your tent camping amenities. Most of the vehicle sites are private and wooded, which is one of the best features of most Wisconsin state parks and forests ( If you're visiting for the day, there are two spacious picnic areas with vault toilets).
