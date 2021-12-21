Back when I started in this business almost 35 years ago, reporters spent a lot of time hanging out in bars, cafes, coffee shops and parks.

That’s where people talked about the things they cared about — not just how good Aaron Rodgers looked on Sunday, but about the new restaurant that was about to open, the accountant at the local nonprofit who got fired after pilfering cash to feed her gambling habit, the high school coach who was nominated for the hall of fame after retiring.

