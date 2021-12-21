...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Back when I started in this business almost 35 years ago, reporters spent a lot of time hanging out in bars, cafes, coffee shops and parks.
That’s where people talked about the things they cared about — not just how good Aaron Rodgers looked on Sunday, but about the new restaurant that was about to open, the accountant at the local nonprofit who got fired after pilfering cash to feed her gambling habit, the high school coach who was nominated for the hall of fame after retiring.
