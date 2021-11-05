...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Every hunter struggles with the same question: When to shoot and when to sit back and watch. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)
I’m leaning my back against a tree trunk as I settle into the deer stand. Just like that my mind has been quieted, matching the hushed surroundings of this morning in early November.
The dawn’s calm is only sporadically interrupted by the fitful expeditions of squirrels finding and burying goodies for winter. My stand becomes more than a deer hunting position. It is also an observation deck, and watching the woods awaken grasps my attention as much as the possibility of throwing an arrow at a deer.
