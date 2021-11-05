Buck

Every hunter struggles with the same question: When to shoot and when to sit back and watch. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)

I’m leaning my back against a tree trunk as I settle into the deer stand. Just like that my mind has been quieted, matching the hushed surroundings of this morning in early November.

The dawn’s calm is only sporadically interrupted by the fitful expeditions of squirrels finding and burying goodies for winter. My stand becomes more than a deer hunting position. It is also an observation deck, and watching the woods awaken grasps my attention as much as the possibility of throwing an arrow at a deer.

Dave Greschner

Greschner

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments