On Sept. 11, 2001, I was driving from my Washburn home to the Ashland Daily Press office listening to public radio, my usual morning routine. The day, however, was going to be anything but routine, as I listened to the first reports of an airplane flying into one of the World Trade Center's twin towers. Those early reports were confused, but I knew even before I got to the office that any plans for the next day's edition were going to be radically altered by events occurring far beyond the geographical boundaries of Chequamegon Bay.
The day was a blur of scanning the copy coming from the Associated Press and scrolling through the horrific images coming in from New York City. On that day, there was little or no understanding of the “why” of the events unfolding throughout the day. It was an overwhelming “what” and a core-shaking realization even that day that something fundamental had shifted in our national psyche.
