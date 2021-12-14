12-20-21 snowy landscape (1024x768).jpg

As the first flakes fall, they often don’t reach the ground. In the air spaces below leaves, sticks, and other objects on the forest floor, the subnivean zone begins to form. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)

This winter I’ll be observing the difference in temperature fluctuations both above and beneath the snow. Photo by Emily Stone.

One evening in the 1970s, little Gary Siegwarth learned a lesson. While outside his family’s home in Iowa there had been a big snowstorm, inside there was ice cream — ice cream that had to be shared among five kids. Wanting to make sure that he got his fair share, young Gary took the cardboard carton out of the freezer, then out of the house, and hid it deep within one of the drifts. When he came back a day later, the sweet treat was just a melty, unappetizing blob.

12-10-21 weather station.jpg

With thermometers placed around her land, the author will monitor temperature differences all winter. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)
12-10-21 snow propped up on ferns (1024x768).jpg

Snow and leaf litter insulate the ground, creating the subnivean zone. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)

