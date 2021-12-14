...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Two
Harbors to Duluth MN.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
As the first flakes fall, they often don’t reach the ground. In the air spaces below leaves, sticks, and other objects on the forest floor, the subnivean zone begins to form. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)
This winter I’ll be observing the difference in temperature fluctuations both above and beneath the snow. Photo by Emily Stone.
One evening in the 1970s, little Gary Siegwarth learned a lesson. While outside his family’s home in Iowa there had been a big snowstorm, inside there was ice cream — ice cream that had to be shared among five kids. Wanting to make sure that he got his fair share, young Gary took the cardboard carton out of the freezer, then out of the house, and hid it deep within one of the drifts. When he came back a day later, the sweet treat was just a melty, unappetizing blob.
