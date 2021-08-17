Unaffiliated with a conference, the Ashand Girls Volleyball Team is coming off a solid 7-8 season in 2020 and returns 15 varsity-level players including the team’s offensive player of the year, junior Grace Moravchik, and defensive player of the year senior Makenna Zak. For a team that finished by winning four of its last five games, Coach Sarah Moravchik expects good things.
“My expectations are high,” Moravchik said. “I feel like Ashland volleyball has incredible athletes that understand how to work hard and know how to make sacrifices for the betterment of the team. They do not back down from challenges and will do what it takes to get better on the court and off the court as well. It is going to be an exciting season.”
