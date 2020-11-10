...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION TODAY...
.AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL SPREAD SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF
PRECIPITATION ACROSS MUCH OF THE NORTHLAND TODAY INTO TONIGHT.
PRECIPITATION CHANCES WILL RAMP UP THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS
EVENING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH. A WINTRY MIX WILL OCCUR OVER NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND BRIEFLY AS FAR WEST AS THE INTERSTATE 35
CORRIDOR INTO THE TWIN PORTS. AS THE EVENING PROGRESSES, MOSTLY
SNOW WILL OCCUR. THE HIGHEST CHANCE FOR SNOWFALL EXCEEDING 6
INCHES WILL BE OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, EXCLUDING PRICE AND IRON
COUNTIES WHICH WILL SEE MORE OF A MIX AND LOWER SNOW TOTALS.
ALTHOUGH CONFIDENCE IN THE FORECAST HAS INCREASED, A SLIGHT SHIFT
IN THE STORM TRACK IS STILL POSSIBLE WHICH WILL AFFECT SNOW
TOTALS. FREEZING RAIN WILL LEAD TO ICING IN SPOTS, MAINLY OVER
PARTS OF SAWYER, ASHLAND, IRON, AND PRICE COUNTIES.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW ALONG WITH A WINTRY MIX EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT
GLAZE.
* WHERE...DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, BURNETT, WASHBURN AND
SAWYER COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED
CLIFF BAND AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KT AND
WAVES 3 TO 6 FT EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
FILE - In this March 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford (2) controls the ball against Oregon during the second half of a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. Wisconsin begins this pandemic-delayed season with most of the same players who created so many memorable moments during a magical stretch drive last year. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Wisconsin begins this pandemic-delayed season with most of the same players who created so many memorable moments during a magical stretch drive last year.
The seventh-ranked Badgers return nearly the entire nucleus that led them on an eight-game winning streak and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title before the coronavirus threat halted play in mid-March. This veteran group is old enough to realize that late-season surge has no bearing on what the Badgers want to accomplish this year.
