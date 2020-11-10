Wisconsin Preview Basketball

FILE - In this March 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford (2) controls the ball against Oregon during the second half of a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. Wisconsin begins this pandemic-delayed season with most of the same players who created so many memorable moments during a magical stretch drive last year. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

 Chris Carlson

Wisconsin begins this pandemic-delayed season with most of the same players who created so many memorable moments during a magical stretch drive last year.

The seventh-ranked Badgers return nearly the entire nucleus that led them on an eight-game winning streak and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title before the coronavirus threat halted play in mid-March. This veteran group is old enough to realize that late-season surge has no bearing on what the Badgers want to accomplish this year.

