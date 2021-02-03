Weather Alert

...SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest tonight through early Friday morning and will bring snow to portions of northwest Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is likely before precipitation changes to snow. Snow will be heavy at times during the day Thursday which will make travel difficult. The system departs the region early Friday morning. However, lake-effect snow will continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday. There remains some uncertainty in the timing and speed of the onset of the freezing drizzle this evening, and also on the timing of the switch over to snow during the early to mid morning hours of Thursday. Much of the Northland will likely see freezing drizzle and snow with this system. Changes in the total snow amounts and locations of the heaviest snow are still possible with later updates. Dangerous wind chills will follow the heavy snow for the end of the week through the weekend. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, except 4 to 8 inches for northern Iron, Ashland and Bayfield counties and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&