MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers plans to renew efforts designed to lower prescription drug costs, putting forward a plan in his state budget that the Republican-controlled Legislature previously rejected.

The plans were unveiled Wednesday, less than two weeks before the Democratic governor was to release his two-year spending plan to the Legislature. Republicans will spend the next several months rewriting the proposal before passing something, likely in June or July.

