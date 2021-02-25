MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed into law a bipartisan bill to begin the work of updating the state's unemployment claims processing system that contributed to many people waiting weeks or months to get paid during the coronavirus pandemic.
Evers signed the bill after the Assembly passed it unanimously on Tuesday. The Senate approved it last week on a 27-3 vote. It is the first bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature under a special session called by Evers, a Democrat.
