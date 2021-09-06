MADISON — Wisconsin’s $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

Also, the state’s second-highest ranking health official who has been the public face for fighting the pandemic announced she is retiring in a week. The departure of Julie Willems Van Dijk, 61, means that the state’s two top health officials at the start of the pandemic in 2020 have now left.

