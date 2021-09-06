...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Evers extends $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations
MADISON — Wisconsin’s $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.
Also, the state’s second-highest ranking health official who has been the public face for fighting the pandemic announced she is retiring in a week. The departure of Julie Willems Van Dijk, 61, means that the state’s two top health officials at the start of the pandemic in 2020 have now left.
