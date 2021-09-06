Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&