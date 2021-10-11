...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a formal apology Monday for Wisconsin’s role in Native American boarding schools, joining with leaders from the state’s tribes at an Indigenous Peoples Day event.
Evers signed an executive order that also formally supported the previously announced U.S. Department of Interior investigation into the schools and asked that anything done in Wisconsin be conducted in consultation with the state’s tribes.
