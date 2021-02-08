...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Evers announces new vaccine sites as doses increase
MADISON — Wisconsin will open its first community vaccination clinic next week, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday in another sign that the state's delivery efforts are improving after weeks of struggling to get people inoculated against the coronavirus.
Evers said his administration will work with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to open the first community site on Feb. 16 in Rock County. His office did not provide an exact location, but it said the facility will be able to vaccinate up to 250 people per day, with a goal of ramping that up to 1,000 per day.
