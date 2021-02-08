Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&