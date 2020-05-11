...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH MINIMUM HUMIDITY
VALUES FROM 15 TO 25 PERCENT. IN ADDITION TO THE LOW HUMIDITY WILL
BE NORTHWEST WINDS FROM 8 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 20 MPH. THE WIND
WILL DECREASE QUICKLY AROUND OR SHORTLY AFTER SUNSET.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE WISCONSIN DNR BURNING
RESTRICTIONS WEBSITE AT:
DNR.WI.GOV/TOPIC/FORESTFIRE/RESTRICTIONS.HTML
Wisconsin National Guard members administer COVID-19 tests in a parking lot Monday May 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. This was one of two sites in the city to open Monday and offer free testing. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday allowed nearly all nonessential businesses to reopen as long as they serve no more than five customers at a time, partially lifting the restriction that has kept them closed for weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The latest order, which took effect immediately, addresses criticism from smaller businesses and Republican lawmakers that it was unfair to allow essential businesses such as grocery stores to remain open while nonessential businesses such as flower shops had to close under Evers' “safer at home” order, which runs until May 26. The latest order applies to all standalone stores and those in strip malls that have entrances to the outside, but not to stores in large indoor shopping malls.
