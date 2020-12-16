FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020 file photo, an artificial Christmas tree that two Republican lawmakers set up stands in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda in Madison, Wis. The tree was removed Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, because the lawmakers did not have a permit and they refused to move it to an area where it could be displayed. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond, File)
MADISON — Two Republican state lawmakers on Tuesday put up an artificial Christmas tree in the Wisconsin Capitol's rotunda for a second time, hours after the first one was removed because they did not have a permit for the display.
Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell broadcast their reinstallation and decorating of the tree live on Facebook, calling it a peaceful protest allowed under the First Amendment in defiance of Democrat Gov. Tony Evers' administration. Evers chose not to erect a holiday tree in the rotunda this year because the Capitol building is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.