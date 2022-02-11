Esther “Essie” Delores (Tollefson) Marzolf, age 96, of Washburn, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born June 25, 1925 in Madison, SD, the daughter of Helmer and Helma (Anderson) Tollefson.

Essie graduated from Madison High School and continued her schooling at South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. She married Martin Kasperson in South Dakota and he preceded her in death in 1971. She married Thomas Marzolf in St. Paul and he preceded her in death in 1991. Essie worked as a building manager and realtor in Minneapolis and St. Paul, MN for several years.

To plant a tree in memory of Esther Marzolf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments