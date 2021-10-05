...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Elk are found in two distinct ranges in the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Clam Lake herd ranges across Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Sawyer and Rusk counties, and the DNR is trying to prevent four escaped bull elk from mingling with the wild herd. The bull shot last week leaves two farm-raised bulls on the loose.
A large bull elk believed to have escaped from a deer farm in Ashland County last year was shot by a farmer last week to prevent it from mingling with the Wisconsin elk herd that originated with transplanted animals brought to Wisconsin in 1995.
Kevin Hoffman, a spokesman for the Division of Animal Health in the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said the elk escaped from Antler Ridge Outfitters on Hagstrom Road south of Ashland. Tami Ryan, chief of the Department of Natural Resources wildlife health program, said a total of four bull elk escaped in July of 2020.
