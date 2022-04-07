Eris Elizabeth Yepma, age 2, of Washburn, WI passed away suddenly, Saturday, Apr 2, 2022 at her residence. Eris was born May 23, 2019 in Waconia, MN the daughter of Zachary M. and Samantha R. (Whiting) Yepma. She was a beautiful, fun loving, energetic little girl.

Survivors include her parents, Zach and Samantha of Washburn; brothers, Cade and Colt; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Tracy Toller of Maple, WI; maternal grandparents, Craig and Bonita Whiting of Ashland, WI as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

