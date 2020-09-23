LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A 35-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after being accused of assaulting two nurses in the emergency room of Mayo Clinic in La Crosse.
Felicia Foster was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday with two felony counts of battery to an emergency medical provider and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. A $1,000 signature bond was set, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.