EnbridgePipe

The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline runs across northern Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It is the subject of a lawsuit filed by the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. 

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal regulators have fined Enbridge Energy Co. $6.7 million for failing to quickly fix pipeline safety issues.

Enbridge said Thursday that the Alberta, Canada-based company has settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and agreed to pay the fines, levied in May.

