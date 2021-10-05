This past week our region’s leaves put on a show. Color, color, color. They came on suddenly and ever so quietly, almost like a thief in the night. One morning we rose, did our usual washroom ablutions, and when stepping outdoors might have been taken with surprise at the familiar maple tree in the front yard: it was ablaze with oranges, reds, and all intermediary shades.

This onslaught of color usually happens this time of year so we should not be surprised, but whenever it occurs it gets our attention, even might cause a bit more conversation than usual. Thankfully, we moderns still tell each other about our colored leaves. The passing of time has not dulled our enthusiasm for this annual wonder of nature. Yes, thank goodness for that.

