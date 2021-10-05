...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest visibility will be near
shoreline areas where visibilities of less than one-quarter
nautical mile are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very low visibility is expected along and
near US Highway 2. Visibility will be above one-quarter mile
inland from Lake Superior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
This past week our region’s leaves put on a show. Color, color, color. They came on suddenly and ever so quietly, almost like a thief in the night. One morning we rose, did our usual washroom ablutions, and when stepping outdoors might have been taken with surprise at the familiar maple tree in the front yard: it was ablaze with oranges, reds, and all intermediary shades.
This onslaught of color usually happens this time of year so we should not be surprised, but whenever it occurs it gets our attention, even might cause a bit more conversation than usual. Thankfully, we moderns still tell each other about our colored leaves. The passing of time has not dulled our enthusiasm for this annual wonder of nature. Yes, thank goodness for that.
