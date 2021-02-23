Even during a normal year, these are the toughest days for me — these days when the sun angle is changing and darkness comes a little later every evening.

Soon the turkeys will be strutting and bears will emerge from their dens to terrorize our bird feeders. Fox already are out catting around, trying to find mates, and the rabbits that have been cleaning up the stray chicken feed and fallen bird seed in the yard soon will multiply.

