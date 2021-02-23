...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
with locally higher amounts possible in northern Iron County.
The precipitation may start out as a wintry mix before switching
to snow.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Even during a normal year, these are the toughest days for me — these days when the sun angle is changing and darkness comes a little later every evening.
Soon the turkeys will be strutting and bears will emerge from their dens to terrorize our bird feeders. Fox already are out catting around, trying to find mates, and the rabbits that have been cleaning up the stray chicken feed and fallen bird seed in the yard soon will multiply.
