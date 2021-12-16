Michigan Pipeline

In this October 2016, file photo, is an aboveground section of Enbridge’s Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station.

 AP

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Enbridge Energy moved Wednesday to shift to federal court a Michigan lawsuit seeking shutdown of an oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes.

The Canadian company argued that a 2019 lawsuit filed in a state court by Attorney General Dana Nessel should be heard by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff, who last month retained jurisdiction over a separate case initiated by Enbridge to keep oil flowing through its Line 5.

