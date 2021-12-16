...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
In this October 2016, file photo, is an aboveground section of Enbridge’s Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Enbridge Energy moved Wednesday to shift to federal court a Michigan lawsuit seeking shutdown of an oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes.
The Canadian company argued that a 2019 lawsuit filed in a state court by Attorney General Dana Nessel should be heard by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff, who last month retained jurisdiction over a separate case initiated by Enbridge to keep oil flowing through its Line 5.
