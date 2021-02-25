Judge blocks another bid to shut down Line 3 construction

In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy. 

 AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

 

Representatives of the Canadian energy company Enbridge told stakeholders Wednesday that their project to reroute Line 5 around the Bad River Indian Reservation remains on track.

