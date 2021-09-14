Some people find my eternal optimism annoying, but it isn’t something I can turn off. In positive psychology, my energy and ideas for the future might be called “hope.” To embrace possibility, especially in daunting, seemingly impossible, irrational, or unimaginable times, that may be called faith.

Embracing possibility isn’t empty wishing. It isn’t a dream of utopia. Author and activist Adrienne Maree Brown gives one of my favorite definitions: “I think it is healing behavior, to look at something so broken and see the possibility and wholeness in it.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments