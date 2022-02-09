Elya C. Murray, age 29 of Ashland, WI passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb 3, 2022 in Kelly, Twn. Ashland, WI. Elya was born July 5, 1992 in Butte, Alaska the daughter of John P. and Randy R. (Nelmark) Murray.
Elya accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord & Savior in the year 2007. She is now at peace and safe in the arms of Jesus in Heaven. Elya was the manager of Bitter Creek Candle and Supply Company in Sanborn, WI for many years. She was incredibly witty and extremely independent. She was a devoted businesswoman that loved work. She loved horses and most all other animals. She was an avid fisherwomen and hunter; she loved camping, ATVing, dirt biking, showing vehicles at car shows, cooking and smoking just about anything in her smoker. She enjoyed showing her horse at the local fair and always made sure her children, nieces and nephews were involved as well. She was a person who lived life at a very fast pace, always on the go and usually late for all occasions. She tried her hand at making her own maple syrup, loved berry picking in the summer, baking breads and making candles. She was adventurous & fun loving. Elya will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her but especially by her young children.
