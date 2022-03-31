Ellerd J Marshall, 77, of Belgium, WI, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at St Luke’s hospital in Milwaukee.

Ellerd was born in Ashland, WI on December 15, 1944. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Korea. Following his service Ellerd worked as a welder and a mechanic.

