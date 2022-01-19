...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Elizabeth Ann (Betty) – (nee Bresette), Wagman, Red Cliff, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, at Northern Lights, Washburn, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, January 12. She was born in Red Cliff, Wisconsin April 22, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Albert (Ted) and Elsie Gokee Bresette. She attended St. Francis Catholic School in Red cliff and graduated from Bayfield High, Bayfield, Wisconsin, in May of 1954.
After graduation, Betty moved to Chicago and secured a position as keypunch operator for Time Life Magazine, North Michigan Ave., Chicago, Il.
