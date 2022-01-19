Elizabeth Ann (Betty) – (nee Bresette), Wagman, Red Cliff, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, at Northern Lights, Washburn, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, January 12. She was born in Red Cliff, Wisconsin April 22, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Albert (Ted) and Elsie Gokee Bresette. She attended St. Francis Catholic School in Red cliff and graduated from Bayfield High, Bayfield, Wisconsin, in May of 1954.

After graduation, Betty moved to Chicago and secured a position as keypunch operator for Time Life Magazine, North Michigan Ave., Chicago, Il.

