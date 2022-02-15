Election day

Rita Kovach of Ashland fills out her ballot Tuesday morning for the primary election. Three residents — Charlie Ortman, David Mettille and Mathew MacKenzie — are vying for the seat as mayor of Ashland, following Mayor Deb Lewis’s announcement that she will not seek another term. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in April. Polls are open Tuesday until 8 p.m. at the Bretting Community Center.

