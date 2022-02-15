Election day

Rita Kovach of Ashland fills out her ballot Tuesday morning for the primary election. Three residents — Charlie Ortman, David Mettille and Mathew MacKenzie — are vying for the seat as mayor of Ashland, following Mayor Deb Lewis’s announcement that she will not seek another term. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in April. Polls are open Tuesday until 8 p.m. at the Bretting Community Center.
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.