Least weasels change from brown fur in the summer to all white in the winter to better blend into their snowy environment. (Contributed photo by Cecil Sanders, flickr.com.)

Sometimes, when temperatures struggle to rise above zero, it takes all of my willpower to get out for a simple walk. Even when cheeks sting and the ice in my eyelashes sews up the corners, I know that getting outside will do wonders for my mood. When possible, I do try to plan any outdoor excursions for the heat of the day.

So it was noon on one of those bitterly cold days by the time I wrapped up some cookie-baking and clomped down my driveway. Coyote tracks quilted the snow between the tire tracks, but they were softened by time and flurries. Nothing new.

Tracks of a least weasel disappear into the snow — into the subnivean zone — where temperatures stay close to freezing, even when it's well below zero above the snow. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)

