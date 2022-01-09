...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 2
Least weasels change from brown fur in the summer to all white in the winter to better blend into their snowy environment. (Contributed photo by Cecil Sanders, flickr.com.)
Tracks of a least weasel disappear into the snow — into the subnivean zone — where temperatures stay close to freezing, even when it's well below zero above the snow. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)
Sometimes, when temperatures struggle to rise above zero, it takes all of my willpower to get out for a simple walk. Even when cheeks sting and the ice in my eyelashes sews up the corners, I know that getting outside will do wonders for my mood. When possible, I do try to plan any outdoor excursions for the heat of the day.
So it was noon on one of those bitterly cold days by the time I wrapped up some cookie-baking and clomped down my driveway. Coyote tracks quilted the snow between the tire tracks, but they were softened by time and flurries. Nothing new.
