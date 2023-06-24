Edgar Joseph Lajeunesse passed away on June 13th from stomach cancer. Edgar was born on April 16, 1963 to Edgar Francis Lajeunesse and Rose P. Lajeunesse. He is survived by his Mother, Rose, Brother, Francis, Sister, Mary, Daughter, Mary, Son, Michael, and Grandson, Lucas.

Edgar grew up in Ashland, Wisconsin. When he wasn’t jumping off the ore dock into Lake Superior, he was wrestling around with his siblings or stubbornly avoiding eating his peas (a much hated vegetable until the day he passed). A few years after graduating high school and going through culinary tech school, he found himself in KC, MO where he met his wife and mother of his two children, Michelle Anne Carl-Lajeunesse. They got married in late 1995 and Mary, their daughter was born in May of 1996. Two years later they had their son, Michael.

To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Lajeunesse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments