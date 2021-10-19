Loftus.JPG

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has reached a plea bargain in the case.

Kevin Loftus was charged a week after the riots. Prosecutors revised the charges in February. A plea hearing Tuesday included submission of the agreement.

