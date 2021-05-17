Laura Piehl, a kindergarten teacher at Drummond Elementary School and member of the Drummond Area Education Association, is a 2020-21 Wisconsin Education Association Council Badgers Outstanding Educator.

“My hope is to be a positive influence in my students’ lives every day,” said the 11-year educator. “I just want to provide them all with the opportunity to grow and learn in an environment where they feel valued and loved.”

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments