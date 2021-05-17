Laura Piehl, a kindergarten teacher at Drummond Elementary School and member of the Drummond Area Education Association, is a 2020-21 Wisconsin Education Association Council Badgers Outstanding Educator.
“My hope is to be a positive influence in my students’ lives every day,” said the 11-year educator. “I just want to provide them all with the opportunity to grow and learn in an environment where they feel valued and loved.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.