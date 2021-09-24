Drummond coach

Drummond mourns passing of former coach Jackie Gunderson.

Jackie Gunderson, a teacher and coach for 34 years within the Drummond School District, passed away recently. Her career in the Drummond School District began in 1969 and continued for 34 years during which Gunderson also served as athletic director, substitute teacher, and mentor to many.

