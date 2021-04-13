The Drummond Public Library has scheduled the first meeting of the Drummond Library Book Review group for April 21 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The public is invited to join this virtual book club. The group is open for adults interested in development of a new book club. At this first meeting, suggestions will be taken for future selections and a schedule for meeting times and dates discussed.

Having common interests with others in your community is a great way to stay connected during these isolating times. Group members do not have to be patrons of Drummond library. Being a patron in any library in the Northern Waters Library System is helpful to check out the books that will be read.

