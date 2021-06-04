George and Joseph Tuttle have been awarded scholarships from the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired. The Drummond residents will use the funds to continue their educations at Carroll University and Purdue University, respectively.
Each will enter their sophomore year in college. George is studying for his bachelor of business in health care administration with a Spanish minor at Carroll. At Purdue, Joseph is studying agriculture education with a minor in Portuguese and wants to teach agriculture education in high school after college.
