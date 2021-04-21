All star

Nolan Aurther drives to the hoop against South Shore in February. The Drummond teen has been named to the state coaches' all-star team.

Nolan Arthur of Drummond High School has been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All Star Team. Nolan will be a member of the White team for Division 5.

The all-star game showcases seniors of each division who possess great talent and tremendous character. The WBCA All-Star games started  in 1978 and each year they raise money for worthwhile charities.

