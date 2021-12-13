Drummond Athletic Director Aaron Piehl recently received a Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association Years of Service award for his 15 years as Drummond's AD. During Piehl's tenure, both Drummond boys and girls basketball teams made state twice, and boys golf was reintroduced in 2020, among the district's noteworthy athletic program accomplishments.
In recognizing his years of service, the WADA also highlighted Piehl's commitment as a communicator, leader and educator. In addition to his role as AD, a position from which he now has stepped away, Piehl teaches Drummond middle school and high school social studies.
