...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 2
Drummond High School’s small student body — sometimes more than a quarter of the school is in the stands — puts out big noise for its Lumberjills and Lumberjacks basketball teams. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)
In a recent matchup between two traditionally strong Indianhead Conference teams, the South Shore Cardinals girls basketball team made a snowy trek from Port Wing to Drummond where it renewed its annual rivalry with the Drummond High School Lumberjills. The ‘Jills, with their blanketing defense, star player Jordan Bjork, and flat-out orneriness after a start that had seen them lose two bitterly close games, were eager to take down the then-undefeated Cardinals. It was a big game, and the Drummond students in attendance were lit.
