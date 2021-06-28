A driver whose foot slipped off the brake pedal is being blamed for a crash that damaged Culver’s Restaurant in Ashland Saturday. Police said the vehicle driven by John Dykstra, 80, of Mackinaw City, Mich., ran into the building while Dykstra driver was parking. Dykstra told police that his foot slipped off the brake pedal and he accidentally hit the accelerator pedal. Neither of the two occupants of the vehicle was injured, and no one in the restaurant was injured.
