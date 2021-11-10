...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
4 to 7 ft expected. A few gale force gusts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
It’s late for the first wood stove fire of the fall. Even this morning there was a question if wood stove heat was needed, the day dawning only slightly below freezing and a sunny, mild afternoon on tap.
But it was chilly at dawn’s first light, and my fingers had been itching to light the first fire in our breezeway stove. It’s been a mild autumn, right into this first week in November; I have calendars noting first wood stove fires in early October, even late September.
