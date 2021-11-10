Greschner

(Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)

It’s late for the first wood stove fire of the fall. Even this morning there was a question if wood stove heat was needed, the day dawning only slightly below freezing and a sunny, mild afternoon on tap.

But it was chilly at dawn’s first light, and my fingers had been itching to light the first fire in our breezeway stove. It’s been a mild autumn, right into this first week in November; I have calendars noting first wood stove fires in early October, even late September.

