Dr. Kenneth N. Krutsch, age 77, of Washburn WI passed away Saturday January 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born November 6, 1944 in Milwaukee to Kenneth E. and Norma J. (Williams) Krutsch. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Phyllis; his children Kenneth F. (Barbara) Krutsch, Nancy Kenney, and Brad (Kristin) Krutsch; his granddaughters Jane Krutsch and Lucy Kenney; a sister Carol (Larry) Johansen; an aunt and uncle Dorothy (Williams) and Hans Mueller; sisters-in-law Robin (Kimm) Perlin, Susan (Dan) Kreshtool, and brother-in-law Steven Martin; cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many dear friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Jo Ann Grafton.
Ken was a 1963 graduate of Whitefish Bay High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and was awarded his M.D. from the University of Wisconsin Medical School in Madison in 1973 where he also completed his urology residency in 1978.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.