Dr. Bob Strawn, longtime resident of Washburn, WI, died in Milwaukee on December 17th, 2021. Born in Centralia, Illinois on January 19, 1949, Bob was the youngest child of Edwin and Martha Ann (Mabry) Strawn. He and his Mom moved to Moline, Illinois in 1964, where Bob was an excellent high school athlete, excelling in varsity tennis and swimming. After graduation in 1967, he attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison during the height of the anti-Vietnam war era.

After college, and after working as a roadie for rock bands, Bob met his future wife Ellan Fritche in Woodstock, NY while both worked at the Joyous Lake Restaurant. From there, they moved to Martha’s Vineyard before moving back to the Midwest so Bob could attend Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa. In 1981, Bob opened Strawn Chiropractic Office in Washburn, WI. The family lived in and restored a house in Bayfield, WI before moving to a Norwegian brothers’ dairy farm three miles outside of Washburn in 1987, where they raised their four children. The family strove to live in harmony with nature, practicing and advocating for organic farming, conservationism and protecting the environment.

