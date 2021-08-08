The rain held off Saturday long enough for Ashland residents to enjoy Downtown Day with live music (and one little guy seriously getting his groove on), vendors, demonstrations by the Ashland Fire Department and sidewalk sales. (All photos by Peter J. Wasson)
