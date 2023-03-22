...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25
kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Born and raised on the farm in Richland Center, WI, Rosie was the youngest of 12 children born to George and Nellie Spangler. Memories of her childhood growing up on the farm were shared often; these stories firmly established just how important family and education were to her. Rosie’s father worked as a farmer, and later as a policeman, in Richland Center, and her mother was a schoolteacher. Hard work and discipline formed the foundation that served her well. Rosie held her own, a testament to her upbringing as the baby of the family, and she would grip your hand in a handshake that let you know she was a strong woman. She imparted this strength to her daughters and granddaughters.
Upon graduating from Richland Center High School, Rosie enrolled at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. One Sunday evening while out for dinner, she met the love of her life – Richard Vernon Bodin – at the Rennebohm’s Drug Store. Richard was in Madison finishing college after serving in World War II, and it was not long before he brought this beautiful lady back home to Lake Superior as his wife. Married in 1949, Rosie and Dick Bodin had five children who all survive her, Bonnie Bodin (Robert Alson), Jeff (Jane), Beta, Tom (Janet), and Bill (Karen aka Miki). Her seven grandchildren and one great grandson also survive her - Eric, Scott (Liz), Alex (Jamie), Hannah, Chelsea, Lucia, Matt (Kristin), and Evan. The grandkids loved their time spent at Bodin’s Resort with Grandma and Grandpa, often serving a week or two at “Camp Grandpa” during the summer. Rosie was the last member of her siblings to pass, and is survived by sister-in-law, Lila Mae Spangler (Fuzz), and by many Spangler nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
