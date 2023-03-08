Donna Marie Nasi, 93, of Hurley, died at her home with her loving family beside her on March 3, 2023.

She was born January 29, 1930, in Hayward, Wisconsin, the daughter of Lester and Kathryn (Dezanko) Compton. Attended Ashland grade school and graduated from Ashland High School.

