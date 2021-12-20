...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to
Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from
Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Donna Mae Mersy Peterson, age 92, of Ashland, WI., passed away on December 15, 2021 at MMC in Ashland. She was born November 23, 1929 to Frank and Margaret (Whipperfurth) Mersy in Ashland, WI. Donna graduated from Depadua High School in 1947, after high school she continued her education and got a job as a secretary at L.S.D.P. She married C. Donald “Bundy” Peterson on March 28, 1955, to this union three children were born, Diane, Denise and Dale.
Donna was an amazing woman and was loved so much by her husband of 58 years, her family and friends. She had many impressive qualities but her thoughtfulness was like no other. She was the first to wish you a Happy Birthday or remember a special event, large or small. Donna called every grandchild on their first day of school to tell them to have a good day and “learn lots.” She always made you feel special. She would make your favorite foods and was known for her chicken salad, grandma supreme and specially made all of your favorite treats. Donna worried too, no one could ever travel without her saying “call when you get there.”
