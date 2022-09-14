...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Egerer, Donald Leonard of Golden Valley MN - lovingly called Pops by all who knew him - passed away gracefully and peacefully on August 19, 2022 at age 92. Don is survived by devoted caregivers: son, Scott Egerer; and daughter, Anne Berg, both of Golden Valley. He is also survived by sister-in-law Betty Turja; and nieces Cheryl Turja, Jill (Bill) Somrock, Joan (Michael) Haehnel, and Julie (Gary) Beck, and their extended families; including many cousins and an endless river of deeply cherished friends. He is preceded in death by parents, George and Dora (Homier) Egerer; and his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Margaret Lucille (Turja) Egerer. Family and friends are invited to gather in honor of Don at Fort Snelling National Cemetery this October, followed by a social celebration. Plans also include a separate remembrance celebration in Bayfield WI (TBD). Please reach out to Scott or Anne for details. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bayfield Civic League for the restoration of the lakeside gazebo are preferred. Mail donations earmarked for the Gazebo Restoration Project to: P.O. Box 462, Bayfield, WI 54814. Visithttps://bit.ly/3ABRsXk for guestbook & condolences.
